House impeachment case continues in Senate — LIVESTREAM

House impeachment managers embarked on their second day of opening arguments Thursday in the U.S. Senate, reviewing the evidence that led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump in December.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., holds redacted documents as he speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pauses outside the Senate chamber during a break as the Senate continues with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., departs the Capitol, late Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, following arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the Senate chamber after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Chief Justice John Roberts departs the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, following arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., pauses as he speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow, left, gestures while standing with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, right, while arriving at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The U.S. Senate plunges into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with Republicans abruptly abandoning plans to cram opening arguments into two days but solidly rejecting for now Democratic demands for more witnesses to expose what they deem Trump’s “trifecta” of offenses. Trump himself claims he wants top aides to testify, but qualified that by suggesting there were “national security” concerns to allowing their testimony. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will continue to make their case Thursday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, arguing Senate removal of a president is within the constitutional framework laid out by the nation’s founding fathers.

The mechanisms to remove a president from office follows the House impeachment managers’ daylong, detailed account of a scheme by the president allegedly to solicit a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election to benefit his re-election bid.

Democrats have two more days to make their case in the Senate before the president’s legal team presents its arguments against removal and a recommendation that Trump be acquitted.

Trump returned to Washington Wednesday following a meeting with world leaders in Davos, Switzerland where he railed against the impeachment trial and threatened to sit in the “front row and stare in their corrupt faces.”

His lawyers have argued that Trump has done nothing wrong and that Democrats have launched a partisan impeachment that is a subversion of their constitutional authority.

Democrats, though, have detailed a timeline where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into rival Joe Biden.

Trump also directed the withholding of nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian-backed separatists.

The House impeached Trump in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for ordering officials not to comply with House investigators conducting an investigation into the president’s request for a Ukrainian probe into Biden.

Once the House impeachment managers and the president’s lawyers complete their opening arguments, senators will have two days to question the two sides before a vote is taken to determine if more documents and witnesses should be sought.

Democrats have pushed for more testimony of Trump administration officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.