House impeachment case continues in Senate — LIVESTREAM
House impeachment managers embarked on their second day of opening arguments Thursday in the U.S. Senate, reviewing the evidence that led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump in December.
WASHINGTON — House Democrats will continue to make their case Thursday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, arguing Senate removal of a president is within the constitutional framework laid out by the nation’s founding fathers.
The mechanisms to remove a president from office follows the House impeachment managers’ daylong, detailed account of a scheme by the president allegedly to solicit a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election to benefit his re-election bid.
Democrats have two more days to make their case in the Senate before the president’s legal team presents its arguments against removal and a recommendation that Trump be acquitted.
Trump returned to Washington Wednesday following a meeting with world leaders in Davos, Switzerland where he railed against the impeachment trial and threatened to sit in the “front row and stare in their corrupt faces.”
His lawyers have argued that Trump has done nothing wrong and that Democrats have launched a partisan impeachment that is a subversion of their constitutional authority.
Democrats, though, have detailed a timeline where Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into rival Joe Biden.
Trump also directed the withholding of nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian-backed separatists.
The House impeached Trump in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for ordering officials not to comply with House investigators conducting an investigation into the president’s request for a Ukrainian probe into Biden.
Once the House impeachment managers and the president’s lawyers complete their opening arguments, senators will have two days to question the two sides before a vote is taken to determine if more documents and witnesses should be sought.
Democrats have pushed for more testimony of Trump administration officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.