House OKs sweeping tax code reform after Trump rallies GOP

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence depart the U.S. Capitol after meeting with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington, Nov. 16, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives for a meeting with House Republicans and President Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and Vice President Mike Pence depart the U.S. Capitol after a meeting to discuss tax legislation with House Republicans in Washington, Nov. 16, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump rallied House Republicans to pass a sweeping reform of the tax code on Thursday while a Senate version that eliminates an Obamacare mandate faced growing doubts.

The House voted 227-205 to pass its tax cuts package after Trump met with Republicans in a closed-door caucus meeting at the Capitol. No Democrats voted for the bill.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the vote the most “historic and biggest thing we can ever do” to restructure the tax code and provide cuts to businesses and families.

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the bill “the GOP tax scam” that would saddle generations with debt.

The House Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would provide a deep corporate tax cut costing $1.5 trillion by lowering the rate from 35 percent to 20 percent on profits.

Trump has called on Congress to slash the corporate tax rate to spur economic growth and create jobs as the economy slowly rebounds from the Great Recession.

The president wants to sign a tax reform bill into law by Christmas, which would provide him his first major legislative victory since he took office Jan. 20.

But hurdles remain in the Senate where the Finance Committee is crafting its version of the bill and has included repeal of the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act that requires people to purchase insurance or face IRS penalty.

