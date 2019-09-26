House panel begins hearing with intelligence director — LIVESTREAM

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said President Donald Trump’s actions detailed in a newly released whistleblower complaint read like “a classic organized crime shakedown.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks before Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire prepares to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks before Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., arrives for a hearing whereActing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said President Donald Trump’s actions detailed in a newly released whistleblower complaint read like “a classic organized crime shakedown.”

Schiff on Thursday opened a hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. Maguire released the complaint to Congress and the public this week after weeks of delay.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Democrats have criticized Maguire for withholding the complaint.

Schiff says the whistleblower shows “more of a dedication of country, more of an understanding of the president’s oath of office, than the president himself.”

The White house claims the intelligence whistleblower’s complaint about the president’s efforts to seek dirt from Ukraine on Biden “shows nothing improper.”

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham argues the complaint “is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings.”

Grisham adds that Trump released a rough transcript of his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday “because he has nothing to hide.”

House Democrats who have read the document say it’s “deeply disturbing.”

Grisham says, “The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the main stream media.”

Released early Thursday

The intelligence whistleblower’s complaint at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment probe into Trump raises concerns about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s role in seeking assistance from Ukraine to benefit the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

The redacted and anonymous complaint was released Thursday by the House intelligence committee.

The complaint suggests that Ukrainian leadership was “led to believe” that a phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy was conditioned on whether Zelenskiy “showed willingness to ‘play ball’” on issues raised by Giuliani.

Giuliani had publicly stated his intention to secure from Ukraine derogatory information about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The complaint also details concerns from U.S. officials about “Giuliani’s circumvention of national security decisionmaking processes.”