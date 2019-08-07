House panel files suit to force McGahn testimony

The lawsuit says the committee reached a deal with the White House to review documents from McGahn, but it is still seeking his testimony in person.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House Judiciary Committee will file a lawsuit in federal court on aug. 7, 2019, aimed at forcing McGahn to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is taking another step toward possible impeachment proceedings, filing a lawsuit in federal court aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify.

The complaint filed Wednesday seeks to force McGahn to comply with a subpoena and also challenge Trump administration assertions that former White House employees have “absolute immunity” from cooperating with Congress.

The legal action comes at a time when more than half of House Democrats have said they support beginning an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted that step, saying she wants to wait to see what happens in court.

McGahn’s lawyer, William A. Burck, in a statement said “McGahn is a lawyer and has an ethical obligation to protect client confidences” and does not believe he witnessed any violation of law.

“When faced with competing demands from co-equal branches of government, Don will follow his former client’s instruction, absent a contrary decision from the federal judiciary,” Burck said.