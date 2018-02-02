House panel memo alleges improper surveillance of Trump official

The House Intelligence Committee released an internal memo Friday that alleged that FBI agents improperly obtained a surveillance warrant in 2016 for a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., attends a speech by President Donald Trump at the 2018 House and Senate Republican Member Conference at The Greenbrier, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the F.B.I.'s role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Rep. Adam Schiff, D- Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The House Intelligence Committee released an internal memo Friday that alleged that FBI agents improperly obtained a surveillance warrant in 2016 for a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump by failing to inform FISA court judges that Democratic Party interests had provided information used to justify the request.

The four-page memo, produced by committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., charged that intelligence officials abused their authority to gain permission to spy on Carter Page, who became a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign in March 2016.

The memo claims the FBI’s search warrant application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court did not reveal to the judges that it was based in part on a dossier created by Christopher Steele, who was hired indirectly by the Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton to research Trump and his campaign.

Trump, who declassified the memo earlier Friday, apparently believes that the memo will discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,” he said at a White House event with North Korean defectors shortly before the memo’s release.

In releasing the memo, Republicans overrode concerns of FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom Trump picked to replace James Comey after Trump fired him as director of the agency in May.

Wray argued against release of the memo by issuing a statement in which the bureau voiced “grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, accused Nunes of cherry-picking information.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on Speaker Paul Ryan to remove Nunes from his perch as committee chairman because Nunes had “deliberately and materially altered the contents of the memo” after the committee voted along party lines to release the document. Pelosi launched a Twitter hashtag campaign #RemoveNunes that matched an earlier Twitter campaign, #Releasethememo, by Republicans.

Nunes maintained that the edits were minor.

After Wray’s objections, Nunes released a statement that hit back at critics and bolstered his belief in the public’s right to know. “It’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counterintelligence investigation during an American political campaign,” Nunes wrote.

