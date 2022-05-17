House panels examines ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’

A House panel on Tuesday opened a congressional hearing for the first time in half a century into reports of unexplained aerial phenomena, once known as UFOs.

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray speaks in front of a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — A House panel on Tuesday opened a congressional hearing for the first time in half a century into reports of unexplained aerial phenomena, once known as UFOs, an issue shrouded in stigma, but one that has sparked curiosity and captured the imagination of the American public.

“Finding what’s out there is important,” Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence and security official, told the House Intelligence subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation.

“We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, and because UAPs pose potential flight safety and general security risks, we are committed to focus efforts to determine their origins,” Moultrie said.

Some reports from military personnel of craft or aerial phenomena have later been explained, said Scott Bray, deputy director for Naval Intelligence, and some of the findings have been classified to keep foreign adversaries from knowing what the U.S. military can explain.

But not every sighting or report has been resolved, and the number of such incidents has increased since the military has moved successfully to remove the stigma for those who report sightings and unexplained incidents.

In just a year since the first report was released last June, a task force is now looking into 400 reports. “The stigma has been reduced,” Bray said.

In most cases, when reports have been resolved, they fall into categories that include airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, U.S. government or U.S. industry developmental programs, adversary systems or they are placed in a “holding bin of difficult cases.”

Difficult cases could mean too little information or data to provide explanation, Bray said.

The subcommittee and witnesses Moultrie and Bray were expected to meet in closed session following the public hearing to discuss classified information under review by the unexplained aerial phenomena task force.

“The intelligence community has a serious duty to our taxpayers to prevent potential adversaries such as China and Russia from surprising us with unforeseen new technologies,” said Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ariz., the ranking Republican on the subcommittee.

Congress last held a public hearing into unidentified flying objects in the 1960s.

“I hope that it does not take 50 more years for Congress to hold another because transparency is desperately needed,” said Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., the subcommittee chairman.

The hearing Tuesday comes after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report in June 2021 on an investigation into formerly classified accounts by military aviators of unexplained sightings of craft that hovered, or moved with apparent propulsion systems not known to be in use by U.S. and foreign aircraft.

That report was the result of a military investigation that began in 2017.

But the impetus for Pentagon investigation came from the late Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid’s efforts more than a decade ago to seek government research into accounts of unexplained events and unknown technology.

As Senate majority leader, Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, urged Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, and Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, to tuck $22 million into the Pentagon’s “dark budget” for the Defense Intelligence Agency to carry out an initial investigation in 2007.

Reid told the Review-Journal last year that his Senate staffers at the time raised eyebrows. Their advice to Reid was to steer clear of the topic. He said he didn’t because the sightings deserved scientific research.

“I ignored my staff,” he said, and friends who warned him of political repercussions to “stay away from this.”

The report released last year to the Senate Intelligence Committee fully documented unexplained sightings by military pilots, but it came to no specific conclusions, other than that more research is needed.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.