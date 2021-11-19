House passes Build Back Better spending package

House Democrats wrapped up details and voted Friday to pass a massive social spending package that would be largely paid for by tax increases on the wealthy and corporations.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats wrapped up details and beat back Republican opposition Friday to pass a massive social spending package that would be largely paid for by tax increases on the wealthy and corporations.

Nevada’s congressional delegation voted along party lines to pass the roughly $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act that would provide expanded prekindergarten education and cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors.

House passage of the bill was seen as a victory for President Joe Biden and his economic agenda, as well as Democrats who promised help for working families still struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.

“At long last — with Democrats in the majority — Congress is delivering the change that our constituents deserve,” Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said during debate on the House floor.

A member of the House Ways and Means Committee, Horsford helped write the legislation that provides incentives for clean energy, education programs and higher wages for nursing home and child care.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., called the bill transformational and historic. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said Democrats delivered on their promise to working families.

Independent analysts with the Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would add $367 billion to deficits over 10 years, disputing Democratic claims that the legislation would be fully paid for by taxes and a crack down on tax cheats.

Republicans were united in opposition to the bill that would hike taxes on corporations and businesses, as well as wealthy wage earners. GOP lawmakers said the bill would kill jobs, worsen the labor shortage and stoke inflation.

Rep. Mark Amodei, the sole Nevada Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, outlined his opposition to the scope and funding priorities of the bill that GOP colleagues have labeled a giveaway to special interests and Democratic voters with reckless spending that will increase the debt.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., derailed Democratic plans to pass the bill Thursday evening. He took the floor after 8 p.m. and delivered a meandering diatribe and critique of the Biden administration and the Build Back Better bill. The hours’ long speech postponed the vote until Friday.

McCarthy is facing rebellion in his GOP caucus. Some rank-and-file Republicans want more aggressive leadership and tactics as the midterm elections approach. The GOP needs to flip five seats to take back control of the House.

