House passes hotel fee transparency bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill this week requiring hotels to disclose all fees associated with a booking. The bill next goes to the Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation this week that would prohibit hotels from misleading customers on room prices, which Nevada officials hope could help boost the state’s tourism industry.

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025 will require hotels and other short-term lodging to display the total price of services, including the base price and fees, before a customer completes the purchase of the lodging.

Las Vegas hotels have no shortage of hidden fees, such as resort fees that vary from hotel to hotel. Costs range from $44 to nearly $57 per night at casino-hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and can significantly increase the overall cost of a stay.

Members of Congress passed the bill by voice vote Monday, and it now heads to the Senate for a vote. The White House declined to comment on whether President Donald Trump would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

Tourism and travel are vital industries to Nevada, and the Hotel Fees Transparency Act will support travelers and make the industry stronger, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said in a statement.

“Nevadans and visitors coming to Las Vegas deserve price transparency, and this commonsense, bipartisan legislation will cut out hidden fees,” Cortez Masto said, adding she will work to make sure it is signed into law.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., also plans to vote for the bill and emphasized its support by the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the Nevada Resort Association.

“This bill simply requires what most Nevada hotels already provide — transparency on pricing and fees — which helps more visitors plan their trips,” Rosen said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said in a statement that the common-sense legislation will provide consistency and clarity for consumers across all booking platforms.

The bill comes at a time when Nevada faces expected revenue declines from weakening tourism.

“During this critical time for the hospitality industry, we need to do everything we can to encourage tourism,” Titus said in a statement.

In December 2024, the Federal Trade Commission announced it would require hotels, vacation rental platforms and live event promoters to disclose any fees up front when they list prices, with the requirement going into effect 120 days later.

Then-FTC Chair Lina Khan had said people deserve to know up front what they’re being asked to pay without worrying about mysterious fees they were unprepared for.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said the bill has broad support within the hotel and lodging industry because when travelers know the price they see is the price they’ll play, it instills confidence in the booking process.

“Transparency is key, and being upfront about costs is good for guests, good for business, and especially important in a tourism-driven state like Nevada,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.