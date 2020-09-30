94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Politics and Government

House passes Titus bill on Homeland Security diversity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 2:57 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday sponsored by Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada that would diversify the workforce of the Department of Homeland Security.

The bill, passed on a voice vote without any organized opposition, would direct Homeland Security to recruit veterans and minorities at institutions of higher education for career positions to fill government service vacancies.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s staff should reflect the diversity of this country,” said Titus, D-Nev.

Titus said the current staff shortages “make it difficult for airports like McCarran International to safely and efficiently welcome travelers.”

A report by the Government Accountability Office in 2015 found staffing shortages in 21 of 22 DHS programs.

Titus said the job vacancies should be filled with veterans and graduates of historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as Hispanic-serving colleges and universities.

The bill now goes to the Senate where Titus said she hopes it will be passed expeditiously.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
2
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
3
Ex-teacher sues CCSD, 2 school officials after daughter allegedly bullied
Ex-teacher sues CCSD, 2 school officials after daughter allegedly bullied
4
Parade on Strip to support police, Trump set for Wednesday
Parade on Strip to support police, Trump set for Wednesday
5
Interruptions, insults: Trump and Biden face off in 1st debate
Interruptions, insults: Trump and Biden face off in 1st debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate ...
Fact checking: False claims swamp first Trump-Biden debate
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen The Associated Press

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the U.S. death toll would have been 10 times higher under the Democrat because he wanted open borders in the pandemic. Biden preached no such thing.

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former V ...
‘US dysfunction’: World reacts with worry to 1st Biden-Trump debate
By Jamey Keaten and Rod McGuirk The Associated Press

Many across the world looked on largely aghast as the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden devolved into a verbal slugfest short on substance but heavy with implications for America’s international image.