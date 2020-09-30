House passes Titus bill on Homeland Security diversity

The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday sponsored by Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada that would diversify the workforce of the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during the Clark County Democrats Kick Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WASHINGTON — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday sponsored by Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada that would diversify the workforce of the Department of Homeland Security.

The bill, passed on a voice vote without any organized opposition, would direct Homeland Security to recruit veterans and minorities at institutions of higher education for career positions to fill government service vacancies.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s staff should reflect the diversity of this country,” said Titus, D-Nev.

Titus said the current staff shortages “make it difficult for airports like McCarran International to safely and efficiently welcome travelers.”

A report by the Government Accountability Office in 2015 found staffing shortages in 21 of 22 DHS programs.

Titus said the job vacancies should be filled with veterans and graduates of historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as Hispanic-serving colleges and universities.

The bill now goes to the Senate where Titus said she hopes it will be passed expeditiously.

