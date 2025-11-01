House Speaker Mike Johnson, others address Las Vegas meeting of Jewish Republicans

Addressing a Republican Jewish Coalition event through a live video feed, Rep. Mike Johnson spoke about the U.S.-Israel relationship, antisemitism, the government shutdown and the 2026 midterm elections.

Are Nevada members of Congress getting paid during the shutdown?

Thousands line up for emergency food aid in Las Vegas amid uncertainty over SNAP benefits

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin speaks during day two of the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Addressing a Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas, House Speaker Mike Johnson declared that “peace is on the way to Israel and the hostages are home.”

Originally scheduled to appear in person, Johnson instead joined the annual Leadership Summit Saturday morning at The Venetian through a live video feed.

He said he had to keep his Washington, D.C., post as the government shutdown entered its second month.

In a conversation with the organization’s leadership, the Republican leader answered questions about the U.S.-Israel relationship, antisemitism, the government shutdown and the 2026 midterm elections, while chastising Democrats.

Speaking about Israel, Johnson said it was “pragmatic” to “support the only stable democracy in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, he credited the Republican Jewish Coalition with helping the party win the White House and Congress.

“It’s never been more important — as we all know — than it is right now for us to stand together arm and arm and it’s my great honor and blessing to do so,” Johnson told the group.

Asked about the historic trend of the party in power losing House seats during midterm elections, Johnson expressed optimism about his party’s chances.

He noted that Republicans in 2024 made inroads with voting blocs that typically vote Democratic, such as Jewish people, Latinos and the youth.

“We’re going to have even more Americans come to our side, and we’re going to make history,” Johnson said. “And we’re going to grow the House majority and keep the Senate, and obviously President (Donald) Trump will have four years and not two.”

Johnson said he didn’t know when the government might reopen, but he added that there was a “sense something could change” after elections Tuesday across several states.

Democratic members of Congress, he said, are waiting because the Democratic party“can’t take the wrath of its antisemitic, socialist, Marxist base if they fold too soon (and) affect voter turnout,” Johnson said.

He said the Democratic opposition was “flailing.”

“They have no identified leader. They have no platform, no position they can stand for that is palpable,” Johnson said. “Their entire agenda can be summed up in one phrase: ‘We hate Donald Trump.’”

He added: “Well, good luck with that, selling that to voters. That’s not exactly a platform.”

This was Johnson’s third straight appearance at the annual Las Vegas event.

The organization describes itself as “the unique bridge between the Jewish Community and Republican decision-makers.”

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin praised Trump and highlighted the administration’s tenure, and the group’s advocacy.

“There are so many people here in this room who are lifelong, dear friends,” he said. “And I thank you for everything you’ve done through the years with mentorship, the support and your continued activism.”

Zeldin added: “There’s nowhere more important to be than right here right now, the active and amazing legendary organization that will continue to grow stronger because of all of us stepping up.”

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott also gave remarks during the four-day event, which kicked off Thursday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.