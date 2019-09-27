86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

House subcommittee approves Yucca Mountain bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 5:22 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A House subcommittee passed a bill Thursday that would authorize preparation of Yucca Mountain in Nevada to store nuclear waste, although the House and Senate have not included funds in spending bills.

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on environment and climate change passed a bill that would allow the Department of Energy to undertake “infrastructure activities” for operation of Yucca Mountain as a radioactive waste repository.

Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said communities “across the country are expressing frustration” as nuclear power plants close and there is no permanent or interim facilities to store spent fuel.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., and Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., now goes to the full committee and then the House floor for a vote.

The legislation faces an uphill battle.

Funding proposed by the Trump administration to continue the licensing process needed for a construction permit for Yucca Mountain was stripped from a House appropriations bill this year.

Nevada’s entire congressional delegation has opposed funding for the project.

A Senate spending bill also does not include the funds for the licensing process, which are needed to move the project forward.

Yucca Mountain was designated in 1987 by Congress as the sole site for nuclear waste storage produced by power plants. Political opposition and research has delayed the project for three decades.

The licensing process was halted in 2011 when the Obama administration and Congress cut funding for hearings needed to settle challenges filed by stakeholders. The state of Nevada currently has more than 200 challenges to the project.

Although the project is favored by Nye County, where Yucca Mountain is located, and several rural counties, the state of Nevada, tribal leaders, conservation groups and business leaders oppose transporting and storing nuclear waste just 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Ron Smith poses Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home in Eagan, Minn. House Democrats are char ...
Voters anxious, wary as Democrats pursue impeachment
By Marc Levy, Nicholas Riccardi and Kathleen Hennessey The Associated Press

In the days since the news that has propelled the impeachment debate, The Associated Press interviewed more than 50 voters across nine states, largely in congressional districts held by freshman Democrats on the front line of the fight.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinent ...
Ukrainian leader upset with release of Trump phone call transcript
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s president says his comments in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump shouldn’t have been publicly released, and is playing down Ukraine’s investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence ...
Maguire grilled by House panel on whistleblower complaint
By / RJ

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joe Maguire was grilled by members of the House Intelligence Committee about his handling of a whistleblower complaint that alleged President Trump abused the powers of his office.

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017 file photo shows then Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Co ...
Al Franken to make return on weekly SiriusXM radio show
By David Bauder The Associated Press

Comic Chris Rock will be the first guest, with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and comic Patton Oswalt lined up for future shows.