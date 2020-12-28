House votes for $2K COVID relief checks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California holds a weekly news conference,Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump's motorcade drives to Trump International Golf Club, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump rides in a motorcade vehicle as he departs Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session Tuesday to consider the measure.

Congress turned Monday to confront the White House on additional year-end priorities after the president reluctantly signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 relief and federal spending package that will provide relief for millions of Americans.

The House was voting during the rare holiday week session on Trump’s unmet demand for larger $2,000 virus relief checks. Democrats who control the House favor the larger stipends, beyond the $600 payments included in the massive COVID bill. But the president’s push for more spending is forcing his Republican allies who oppose the higher payments into a tough spot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people” the assistance she said they need during the pandemic.

The showdown could end up as more symbol than substance, and the outcome is highly uncertain. Republican leaders indicated their party is split — some objecting to more spending while others are inclined to support Trump’s push for checks, wary of bucking the outgoing president’s demands.

The package the president signed into law late Sunday in Florida, where he is spending the holidays, includes two parts — $900 billion in COVID aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies. It will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown that otherwise would have started Tuesday, in the midst of the public health crisis.