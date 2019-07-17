House votes to condemn Trump over ‘racist’ remarks

Congress voted to condemn President Donald Trump for “racist’ comments Tuesday in wake of war of words between him and four minority women lawmakers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to the House Chamber, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California walks out of the House Chamber, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., speaks to reporters ahead of a vote ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to condemn what she called "racist comments" by President Donald Trump directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — An escalating war of words between Donald Trump and four minority women lawmakers spilled onto the House floor Tuesday as Congress debated and voted to condemn the president for racist language.

Republicans tried to rebuke Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for violating decorum on the House floor by calling out Trump, by name, for using racist language, but that effort failed on a party-line vote.

It was an emotional day, with tension high on both sides of the political aisle and the president joking about the situation across town in a White House meeting with his Cabinet.

Pelosi said the president’s comments from the White House were “xenophobic attacks against our members.”

“The comments are racist,” Pelosi said in a House floor speech. “There is no place anywhere for the president’s words.”

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, raised a point of order after the speech, asking that Pelosi’s comments be stricken from the record because she mentioned the president by name.

Condemnation for comments

When that failed, the House voted 240-187 to condemn the president, with four Republicans joining Democrats.

For the most part, the Nevada congressional delegation stayed out of the fray, but backed their respective party leaders in the fight, voting along party lines.

But three members spoke out.

“Republican politicians can continue to make fools of themselves by trying to defend the president’s racist attacks, but white supremacists know exactly what he meant,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“It’s frightening that we can even imagine having a president who would sink that low – and an entire political party in Washington who continues to enable him,” Titus said.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said the “presidency can and should be used to unite people in what it means to be an American — including those Americans who were born outside of the United States.”

“President Trump’s comments are another reminder that he neither believes in nor wants to represent all Americans,” Horsford said.

The lone Republican in the delegation, Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said, “I have been consistent in my refusal to enter social media battles which are based largely on personalities.”

Amodei said he is focused on health care, immigration, veterans, jobs, the economy, the military, natural resources and infrastructure. “Everyone have a nice day.”

Controversy ‘all politics’

But Republican leaders pushed back at Democrats for waging a never-ending battle to impeach the president long before the special counsel investigation began and after it ended with no charges for collusion or obstruction.

“The president’s tweets were not racist,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told a Capitol Hill news conference. “The controversy over the tweets is all politics.”

“I believe this is about ideology,” McCarthy said. “I believe this about socialism versus freedom.”

Trump, at the White House, said the four lawmakers have been “spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician.”

Republicans have sought to characterize House Democrats as radicals with progressive ideas on climate change and the economy that would threaten sustained economic growth over the past decade.

Democrats, however, accused the president of using, racist, bigoted and misogynistic language to divide Americans along racial lines and stir his base of Republican voters in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi introduced the resolution condemning the racist language used by the president to attack four minority women lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Over the weekend Trump told the four, known as the “squad” for their progressive policies, to go back to “the crime-infested places from which they came.”

All four are U.S. citizens. Three were born in America and one, Omar, was brought to this country as a child from Somalia.

Impeachment resolution

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who has introduced an impeachment resolution, asked, “What do you do when the leader of the free world is a racist?

“You pass a resolution of disapproval, and you impeach him,” said Green, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “Both of these things can be done.”

The House ruled that Green’s resolution on impeachment could not be acted upon Tuesday.

Tensions also have run high with Pelosi and some members of the “squad,” who have called out moderate Democrats over a recent vote on border funding and political efforts by third-party groups to challenge incumbent party members in primaries over ideology.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has refused to take up bills passed by the Democrat-controlled House and has accused the House Democratic leadership of pushing a socialist agenda.

Democrats, meanwhile, hope to capitalize politically when former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies publicly about his investigation into Russian meddling into the presidential election and Trump’s attempts to thwart that investigation because he thought it would doom his presidency.

