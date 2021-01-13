House votes to impeach Trump for second time

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for inciting a violent mob to storm the Capitol and confront lawmakers — an insurrection that left five people dead.

President Donald Trump speaks near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talk as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Donald Trump speaks near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. For America's allies and rivals alike, the chaos unfolding during Donald Trump's final days as president is the logical result of four years of global instability brought on by the man who promised to change the way the world viewed the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Congressional staff passes through a metal detector and security screening as they enter the House chamber, new measures put into place after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Democrats are set to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to oust Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for inciting a violent mob to storm the Capitol and confront lawmakers — an insurrection that left five people dead.

The final vote was 232 to 197. Ten Republicans joined majority Democrats in voting to impeach. All the no votes belonged to Republicans.

But a Senate trial may not happen soon. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Democrats he won’t call the Senate into an emergency session to handle impeachment, which means any trial will have to wait until the body is scheduled to reconvene on Jan. 19.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., predicted 10 to 20 Republicans to join Democrats to support the single article of impeachment, which must be sent to the Senate for trial and a vote to convict or acquit.

The No. 3 Republican in House leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that she would vote for impeachment, citing the president’s actions that spurred the crowd to attack the symbol of democracy after Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump offered no remorse this week for his words or deeds that led to the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College results.

The president claims he was the victim of widespread voter fraud, although 62 lawsuits filed by his campaign claiming voting irregularities were thrown out by federal judges. All 50 states certified their election results and Biden’s victory.

The scene was tense on Wednesday as National Guardsmen were stationed outside and inside the Capitol. Some armed troops were stationed in the Rotunda where last week rioters fought with Capitol Hill police.

House lawmakers voted to impeach Trump in 2019 for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power following a probe into Russian ties to his 2016 presidential campaign. The Senate voted to acquit on both charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.