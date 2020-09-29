How to watch presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden
Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place Tuesday.
Here’s how to watch:
DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 29.
WHERE: Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. without commercial interruption.
MODERATOR: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.
NETWORKS: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo and Univision.
STREAMING: Several networks and outlets are also streaming the debate online. You can also watch at LVRJ.com.