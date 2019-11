The first House Intelligence Committee open impeachment hearing is scheduled for 7 a.m. PST on Wednesday.

A television camera shows the hearing room where the House will begin public impeachment inquiry hearings Wednesday, during camera preparations on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS are setting aside scheduled programming to cover the hearing.

CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and C-SPAN are also providing live coverage.