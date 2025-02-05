Hundreds gather outside of Nevada Capitol to protest Trump admin

A few hundred protesters gathered outside of the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as part of a larger, nationwide rebuke on the Trump administration.

Elaine Torok joins several hundred demonstrators outside the California State Capitol to protest against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Tanni Wells chants while joining hundreds gathered during a political protest at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CARSON CITY — For Ray Bacasegua, protesting the United States government is nothing new.

The Reno resident and member of the Indigenous Yaqui tribe has fought in the American Indian Movement for decades. On a windy but bright Wednesday afternoon outside of the Nevada Capitol Building, he joined hundreds of others in a protest against the Trump administration.

“For my whole life we’ve made some tremendous progress, and now it feels like we’re stepping backwards, not just for Natives but for all people,” said Bacasegua, who wore American Indian Movement pins and carried a ceremonial drum.

A few hundred protesters gathered outside of the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as part of a larger, nationwide rebuke on the Trump administration.

Protesters from around Northern Nevada spoke against recent actions taken by the new administration, such as its deportation policies and its pulling workers off the job from the U.S. Agency for International Development, which provides humanitarian aid.

Lining North Carson Street in front of the sandstone and marble Nevada Capitol Building, people carried signs like “Make Orwell fiction again,” “Gaza is not for sale” and “Protect the Constitution.” They chanted “hey, hey, ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go” and “fight for your rights,” as passing cars honked.

Jay Timmons, a Carson City resident at the protest, said there’s “a lot of stuff going down that we did not ask for.” He expressed concerns about the role Musk, a billionaire and tech owner who has joined the Trump administration in his role in the Department of Government Efficiency, has in the federal government.

“An unelected bureaucrat billionaire being given free reign to just do whatever he wants with no consequences,” said Timmons, who identifies as a nonaffiliated voter.

A Gardnerville resident named Mary Hamilton held a sign that said USAID on one side and DEI on the other. She brought up concerns about Trump’s deportation programs and his recent calls against transgender people is “just cruel,” she said.

