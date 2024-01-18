61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Hunter Biden agrees to House GOP private deposition

By Farnoush Amiri Associated Press
January 18, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, left, talks t ...
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, left, talks to reporters as they leave a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden has agreed to appear before House Republicans for a private deposition next month, ending months of defiance from the president’s son, who had insisted on testifying publicly.

The House Oversight Committee announced Thursday that the two parties have come to an agreement for Hunter Biden to sit for a deposition on Feb. 28.

“His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates,” Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the Judiciary panel, said in a statement. “We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony.”

Republicans had been set to advance a contempt resolution against him to the House floor this week but called it off Tuesday to give the attorneys additional time to reach an agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Hail Satan’: County meeting opens with invocation praising the devil
‘Hail Satan’: County meeting opens with invocation praising the devil
2
What are they hiding? Police refuse to release details on former sergeant’s ‘outlandish’ behavior
What are they hiding? Police refuse to release details on former sergeant’s ‘outlandish’ behavior
3
Sheriff wants both red-light, speed cameras in Las Vegas
Sheriff wants both red-light, speed cameras in Las Vegas
4
DOJ sues Nevada to protect pension rights of military servicemembers
DOJ sues Nevada to protect pension rights of military servicemembers
5
Local water agencies awash in employees making over $100K
Local water agencies awash in employees making over $100K
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this courtroom sketch, E. Jean Carroll, right, is questioned by her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, c ...
Judge threatens to boot Trump from courtroom over loud talking
By Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister and Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told the former president that his right to be present at the trial will be revoked if he remains disruptive.

More stories
House GOP preps contempt charges against Hunter Biden
House GOP preps contempt charges against Hunter Biden
GOP takes 1st step to hold Hunter Biden in contempt
GOP takes 1st step to hold Hunter Biden in contempt
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 ballot
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 ballot
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges
Judges skeptical of Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution
Judges skeptical of Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution
Inflation fight seems nearly won, top Fed official says
Inflation fight seems nearly won, top Fed official says