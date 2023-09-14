83°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 - 10:40 am
 
Updated September 14, 2023 - 10:52 am
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July ...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden has been charged with felony gun possession. A federal indictment filed in Delaware says Biden lied about his drug use when he bought a firearm in 2018 while struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president’s son.

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

President Joe Biden’s son has also been under investigation for his business dealings. The special counsel overseeing the case has indicated that charges of failure to pay taxes on time could be filed in Washington or in California, where he lives.

The indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, in large part over Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Republicans have obtained testimony about how Hunter Biden used the “Biden brand” to drum up work overseas, but they have not produced hard evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

The indictment says Hunter Biden lied on a form required for every gun purchase when he bought a Colt Cobra Special at a Wilmington, Delaware, gun shop in October 2018. He’s accused of checking a box falsely saying he was not a user of or addicted to drugs and of illegally possessing the gun as a drug user.

A felony gun charge against Hunter Biden, 53, had previously been part of a plea deal that also included guilty pleas to misdemeanor tax charges, but the agreement imploded during a court hearing in July when a judge raised questions about its unusual provisions.

Defense attorneys have argued that a part of the deal sparing Hunter Biden prosecution on the gun count if he stays out of trouble remains in place. It includes immunity provisions against other potential charges. Attorneys indicated they would fight additional charges filed against him, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Prosecutors, though, maintain the agreement never took effect and is now invalid. They telegraphed charges were coming earlier this month.

Republicans had denounced the plea agreement as a “sweetheart deal.” It would have allowed Hunter Biden to serve probation rather than jail time after pleading guilty to failing to pay taxes in both 2017 and 2018.

His personal income during those two years totaled roughly $4 million, including business and consulting fees from a company he formed with the CEO of a Chinese business conglomerate and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, prosecutors have said.

Congressional Republicans have continued their own investigations into the Justice Department’s handling of the case as well as nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, seeking to connect his financial affairs directly to his father. They have failed to produce evidence that the president directly participated in his son’s work, though he sometimes had dinner with his son’s clients or said hello to them on calls.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
2
Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia election case
Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia election case
3
LVCVA staff to collect up to $600K annually for stadium authority work
LVCVA staff to collect up to $600K annually for stadium authority work
4
GOP national leaders to Nevada Republicans: ‘Vote early, vote by mail’
GOP national leaders to Nevada Republicans: ‘Vote early, vote by mail’
5
District judge-elect served with grand jury subpoena
District judge-elect served with grand jury subpoena
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee hears motions from attorneys representing Ken ...
Georgia judge: Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set their trial to begin Oct. 23.

 
House speaker directs panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The impeachment push comes as former president Donald Trump, who was twice impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate, faces more serious charges in court.

More stories
Hunter Biden indictment sought before end of September
Hunter Biden indictment sought before end of September
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: A president, needs good judgment — even when your son is involved
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: A president, needs good judgment — even when your son is involved
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Biden clan’s con is coming to an end
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Biden clan’s con is coming to an end
Judge denies Meadows’ effort to move Georgia case to federal court
Judge denies Meadows’ effort to move Georgia case to federal court
Arraignment scheduled for Trump, 18 others in Georgia election case
Arraignment scheduled for Trump, 18 others in Georgia election case
House speaker directs panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
House speaker directs panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry