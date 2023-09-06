94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Hunter Biden indictment sought before end of September

By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July ...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict President Joe Biden’s son Hunter by the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to a seeking an indictment before Sept. 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Defense attorneys have argued that an agreement sparing Hunter Biden from prosecution on a felony gun charge remains in place. It was part of a plea deal on misdemeanor tax offenses that fell apart during a court appearance in July.

Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty in July, after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. The case fell apart during the hearing after Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings.

Attorneys for Biden did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
AG’s office trying to avoid paying jury award to prisoner, attorneys say
3
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
4
1 October memorial to ‘bring healing to our community,’ approved by county
1 October memorial to ‘bring healing to our community,’ approved by county
5
Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 case
Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in P ...
Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 case
By Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Enrique Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

More stories
Hunter Biden investigation deepens as special counsel appointed
Hunter Biden investigation deepens as special counsel appointed
Arraignment scheduled for Trump, 18 others in Georgia election case
Arraignment scheduled for Trump, 18 others in Georgia election case
Trial date set for Trump in US 2020 election case
Trial date set for Trump in US 2020 election case
Trump waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in Georgia case
Trump waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in Georgia case
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
Trump’s 2020 election case’s trial date may be close to first Republican caucus
Trump’s 2020 election case’s trial date may be close to first Republican caucus