Politics and Government

Hunter Biden refuses to appear privately for deposition with GOP investigators

By Farnoush Amiri and Colleen Long The Associated Press
December 13, 2023 - 7:53 am
 
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capi ...
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden on Wednesday defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition before Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol that he will only testify in public.

The Democratic president’s son slammed a subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said Republicans expect “full cooperation” with demands. It was scheduled for Wednesday.

“What are they afraid of? I’m here, I’m ready,” Hunter Biden, who lives in California, said outside the Capitol. He said he was offered a choice to come in for depositions or committee hearings. “Well, I’ve chosen,” he said. “I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions.”

Republicans pursue are pursuing an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

They have have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

Separately, Hunter Biden is facing criminal charges in two states from a special counsel overseeing a long-running investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special Counsel David Weiss also filed new charges nine new tax counts last week alleging he schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.

