95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

‘I shouldn’t be here’: Trump accepts nomination, recounts his brush with death

RNC LIVE: Trump gives speech at Republican National Convention Day 4 (Associated Press/YouTube)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during the final night o ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, speaks during the Republican N ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, speaks during the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of C ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures towards supporters dur ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures towards supporters during his arrival on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks during the Republican National Conven ...
Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convent ...
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of C ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Professional entertainer and wrestler, Hulk Hogan, speaks during the Republican National Conven ...
Professional entertainer and wrestler, Hulk Hogan, speaks during the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republ ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the fin ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the fin ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convent ...
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump standing next to the uniform of ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump standing next to the uniform of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A delegate wearing a small American flag on his ear watches as Republican presidential candidat ...
A delegate wearing a small American flag on his ear watches as Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A supporter, donning an ear bandage in solidarity with former President Donald Trump after an a ...
A supporter, donning an ear bandage in solidarity with former President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt, makes his way to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
More Stories
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced before speaking a ...
SAUNDERS: Forget his brave response. This was Trump’s wasted moment
President Joe Biden speaks about an executive order in the East Room at the White House in Wash ...
‘Parole in place’ to aid some undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens
Marley Webster watches as Jaime Melendez prepares his tacos at his taco stand at the corner of ...
North Las Vegas approves new regulations for sidewalk vendors
A’s Vegas stadium development agreement introduced; here’s what’s in it
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 5:20 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2024 - 9:51 pm

MILWAUKEE — An energetic crowd chanted “yes you are” in Fiserv Forum when former President Donald Trump said he “wasn’t supposed to be here tonight,” speaking about the brush he had with death after an attempted assassination a few days before.

On the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump recounted what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, when a would-be assassin’s bullet struck his right ear. “I’ll tell you what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually too painful to tell,” he said, wearing a bandage on his right ear.

In Pennsylvania, he said he began speaking “very strongly and powerfully” about the southern border. In order to see a chart on a screen behind him, he started to turn to his right, he said. He heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit him “really hard” on his right ear.

“I said to myself, “Wow what was that? That could only be a bullet,” he told the crowd.

Trump called the Secret Service agents brave for rushing to the stage that day. He said that the crowd stood by and didn’t move an inch after he dropped to the ground. He could see concerned expressions on their faces, so he raised his fist in the air to let them know he was OK, Trump said.

“For the rest of my life I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant crowd of patriots,” he said.

The four-day event of speakers at the convention crescendoed to Trump’s 90-minute speech Thursday night. The lineup included Republican figureheads, politicians and candidates including Nevada’s Senate candidate Sam Brown, as well as from members of Trump’s family, who shared personal stories of Trump and spoke about the impact the shooting had on them. Trump appeared for the first time since the shooting Monday night, appearing emotional.

Trump said that “despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever.”

He announced $6.3 million was raised for the shooting rally victims. He asked for a moment of silence for Corey Comperatore, a former firefighter who was killed by the shooter during the rally, and showed Comperatore’s firefighter gear on stage.

The former president continued his call for cross-party unity, a common thread spoken during the convention.

“To every citizen, whether you are young or old, man or woman, Democrat, Republican, or Independent, black or white, Asian or Hispanic, I extend to you a hand of loyalty and friendship,” he said. “Together, we will lead America to new heights of greatness like the world has never seen before.”

He used a teleprompter but often departed from the prepared text. He appeared to lose some of the audience’s enthusiasm about two-thirds of the way through the speech as the clock crept toward 11 p.m. local time.

He reiterated issues from the Republican Party platform it adopted during the convention, including bringing energy independence, bringing jobs back to the country and protecting Social Security and Medicare. He pledged to replenish the military and end the war in Russia and Ukraine, and said the U.S. wants its hostages back, receiving supportive cheers from the crowd.

Promising to build the wall and close the border, Trump continued his narrative about immigrants, calling them “killers and criminals.” He falsely claimed illegal aliens are taking “107 percent” of created jobs from “our Black population, our Hispanic population.”

“They are coming from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums, and terrorists at levels never seen before,” he said.

Spotlighting Nevada, Trump highlighted his plan to end federal taxation on tips, which received chants from the crowd. He said he thought of the plan while eating at a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Trump gave a shout-out to Brown, calling him a “real hero” and a “really great person.”

“He’s running, and I hope that everybody gets out and votes for Sam Brown,” Trump said.

Trump ended his speech asking for voters’ support.

“Every day, I will strive to honor the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down, I promise that, I will never let you down,” he said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How much did Nevada collect in unused cash-out tickets this year?
How much did Nevada collect in unused cash-out tickets this year?
2
A’s Vegas stadium development agreement introduced; here’s what’s in it
A’s Vegas stadium development agreement introduced; here’s what’s in it
3
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Las Vegas trip
Biden tests positive for COVID, shortens Las Vegas trip
4
LDS temple project takes a major step forward in Las Vegas
LDS temple project takes a major step forward in Las Vegas
5
Facing federal indictment, Michele Fiore continues to hold court in Pahrump
Facing federal indictment, Michele Fiore continues to hold court in Pahrump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama speaks in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannak ...
Obama, Pelosi worried about Biden’s candidacy, sources say
By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Micheal Balsamo Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama has expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Nancy Pelosi has said he could cost Democrats the House, according to sources.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trump names J.D. Vance as his VP pick
recommend 2
3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention
recommend 3
‘I’m going to be president’: RFK Jr. pleads his case
recommend 4
J.D. Vance gives energizing speech third night of the RNC
recommend 5
VP Harris defends Joe Biden in Las Vegas campaign stop
recommend 6
‘Love fest’: Trump appears at first day of Republican convention