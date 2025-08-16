ICE official attacks ACLU a day after records lawsuit; ACLU suspects collaboration with DMV

The war of words erupted a day after the ACLU of Nevada announced in a Friday news conference that it has filed a lawsuit against the Nevada DMV.

Athar Haseebullah, the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, speaks during a press conference held by the ACLU of Nevada Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Athar Haseebullah, the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, holds up what he said was a printout of an email between an ICE employee and a DMV employee during a press conference held by the ACLU of Nevada Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

An ICE official on Saturday released a statement attacking the ACLU after the ACLU filed a lawsuit seeking public records from the Nevada Department on Motor Vehicles related to communications between the DMV and ICE.

“Another day, another frivolous and false allegation from the ACLU,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. “Here are the facts: the illegal alien feeding the ACLU this nonsense is a MURDERER. ICE doesn’t need the help of the Nevada DMV to pull license plate information, it’s already available to the agency.”

In response, Athar Haseebullah, the ACLU of Nevada’s executive director, called the ICE statement “insane” and false.

Haseebullah said Friday that public records requests made by the ACLU to the DMV were initially denied. But after the ACLU sent a demand letter, the DMV released “heavily redacted” and incomplete correspondence showing “suspicious communications” between the DMV and ICE. The two agencies “have seemingly been collaborative,” Haseebullah said.

The statement did not explain why McLaughlin said the ACLU’s source was a murderer, nor did it identify that person.

Haseebullah, responding to the ICE statement on Saturday, said the statement was bizarre.

“None of what they’re saying makes any sense,” he said. “It’s hard for me to speculate because their statement is so outlandish.”

