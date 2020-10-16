In just days, Nevada mail ballots exceed entire 2018 totals

A record number of Nevada mail/absentee ballots — more than 90,000 — have been received by election officials, says the Secretary of State.

Nevada is joining the massive voting turnout across much of the country with record mail/absentee ballots being cast in just a few days.

The Nevada Secretary of State reported that 90,023 mail ballots had been received as of Thursday morning, surpassing the entire 2018 general election mail/absentee voting total of 87,658.

Statewide, 48,978 ballots have been received from registered Democrats while 20,962 have been received from registered Republicans. All other parties have mailed 20,083 ballots.

In Clark County, registered Democrats have tripled the number of ballots cast by registered Republicans, 27,460 to 9,023. Other party ballots received total 10,543.

Heavy early voting turnout and lines lasting several hours have been reported in many states, especially in the South. More than 18 million votes have already been cast, according to media reports.

Early voting in Nevada begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

