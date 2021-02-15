62°F
Politics and Government

Independent commission will examine Capitol riot, Pelosi says

By Hope Yen The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 - 12:57 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2021 - 1:01 pm
Police try to retrieve a barricade during a scuffle with President Donald Trump supporters at t ...
Police try to retrieve a barricade during a scuffle with President Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The incident happened as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, with thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi said the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.”

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol.

After former President Donald Trump’s acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appeared to be growing for an independent commission to examine the deadly insurrection.

Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. Pelosi, D-Calif., asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process.

In her letter Monday, Pelosi said, “It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened.”

She added, “As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

