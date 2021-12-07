61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Politics and Government

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to visit Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 5:06 pm
 
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus o ...
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Las Vegas to discuss the worsening drought during a five-day swing in Western states this week to highlight programs in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, officials said Monday.

The secretary will be in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, according to a Department of Interior release. Details of the trip are yet to be announced.

Haaland will highlight how programs will help state, local and tribal communities tackle climate changes, advance environmental justice and boost local economies with good-paying union jobs, according to the Department of Interior.

In Las Vegas, Haaland will highlight funding and programs to address the worsening drought.

The five-day swing begins Wednesday in California, with stops during the week in San Diego, Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak, Newsom promise ‘immediate relief’ for I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border
Sisolak, Newsom promise ‘immediate relief’ for I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border
2
Rodeo fans flout mask mandate, but state regulators are watching
Rodeo fans flout mask mandate, but state regulators are watching
3
Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to rise
Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to rise
4
Mask mandate to remain in place into 2022, Nevada official says
Mask mandate to remain in place into 2022, Nevada official says
5
Las Vegas sisters help give Nevada students mental health days
Las Vegas sisters help give Nevada students mental health days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A visitor to the Shougang Park walks past the logos for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralym ...
US officials will boycott Winter Olympics
By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”