Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to visit Las Vegas

Haaland’s visit is part of a five-day swing through Western states to discuss the ongoing drought.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Las Vegas to discuss the worsening drought during a five-day swing in Western states this week to highlight programs in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, officials said Monday.

The secretary will be in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, according to a Department of Interior release. Details of the trip are yet to be announced.

Haaland will highlight how programs will help state, local and tribal communities tackle climate changes, advance environmental justice and boost local economies with good-paying union jobs, according to the Department of Interior.

In Las Vegas, Haaland will highlight funding and programs to address the worsening drought.

The five-day swing begins Wednesday in California, with stops during the week in San Diego, Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.