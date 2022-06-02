80°F
Interior secretary visits Las Vegas, tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 - 9:51 pm
 
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks at Monument Valley, Utah on Friday, May 27, 2022. ...
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks at Monument Valley, Utah on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the agency said Wednesday.

Haaland, 61, is isolating in Nevada where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Las Vegas about clean energy production on public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Haaland began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. The statement said she expects to recover quickly.

Haaland canceled travel plans elsewhere in the West and is working remotely.

Haaland last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House and was not in close contact with President Joe Biden, the statement said. Other people who might have been in close contact with Haaland during her travels are being notified.

