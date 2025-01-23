45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Invest in US or face tariffs, Trump tells Davos elite

US President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenar ...
US President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenary session in the Congress Hall, during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Ec ...
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Ec ...
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Ec ...
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Ec ...
People follow a virtual speech of U.S. president Donald Trump at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
More Stories
FILE- President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister M ...
Saudi crown prince says kingdom plans to invest $600B in US during call with Trump
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department o ...
Trump’s new DOJ leadership orders a freeze on civil rights cases
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, ...
Trump may withhold federal aid for LA if California doesn’t alter water policies
Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley leaves the podium after speaking at a City Council meetin ...
Mesquite police chief fired after allegations of retaliatory behavior
By Zeke Miller, Josh Boak and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press
January 23, 2025 - 9:46 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump used an address Thursday to the World Economic Forum to promise global elites lower taxes if they bring manufacturing to the U.S. and threatened to impose tariffs if they don’t.

Speaking by video from the White House to the annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, on his third full day in office, Trump ran through his flurry of executive actions since his swearing-in and claimed that he had a “massive mandate” from the American people to bring change. He laid out a carrot-and-stick approach for private investment in the U.S.

“Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes as any nation on earth,” Trump said. “But if you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff — differing amounts — but a tariff, which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt under the Trump administration.”

Trump, who spoke Wednesday to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, also said Thursday that the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion in the U.S. but that he would ask Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase it to $1 trillion. The remark drew some laughter from the crowd in the hall in Davos.

Introducing Trump, Davos founder Klaus Schwab told the new president that his return and his agenda have “been at the focus of our discussions this week.” He invited Trump to speak at the summit in person next year.

Trump, who promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war before taking office, said it remained a top priority, but he offered few clues for how he would do so.

“One thing very important: I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended,” Trump told the Davos audience. “We really have to stop that war. That war is horrible”

Earlier in his address to the forum, Trump laid blame on the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries for keeping the price of oil too high for much of the nearly three-year war. Oil sales are the economic engine driving Moscow’s economy.

“If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately,” Trump said. He added about OPEC+, “They are very responsible to a certain extent for what’s taking place.”

Oil prices have more recently slumped due to weaker-than-expected demand from China as well as increased production from countries such as Brazil and Argentina that aren’t in OPEC+.

Keaton reported from Davos, Switzerland. Associated Press Writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department o ...
Trump’s new DOJ leadership orders a freeze on civil rights cases
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

It said the new administration “may wish to reconsider” such agreements, raising the prospect that it may abandon two consent decrees finalized in the final weeks of the Biden administration in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, joined from left by Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., Republi ...
House OKs immigrant detention bill that would be Trump’s first to sign
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Immigration policy has often been one of the most entrenched issues in Congress, but a crucial faction of politically vulnerable Democrats joined with Republicans to lift the strict proposal to passage on a 263-156 vote tally.

MORE STORIES