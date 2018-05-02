Investigators have floated idea of subpoena for Trump

Investigators in the Russia election meddling probe have floated the idea of forcing President Donald Trump to testify under oath.

President Donald Trump pauses during a during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A former attorney for the president, John Dowd, tells The Associated Press that the special counsel’s team in the Russia probe raised the prospect of issuing a grand jury subpoena for Trump last March.

Dowd says the subject came up during a meeting with Trump’s legal team while they were negotiating the terms of a possible interview with the president.

It’s not immediately clear in what context the possibility of a subpoena was raised or how serious special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors were about the move. Mueller is probing not only Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates but possible obstruction of justice by Trump.