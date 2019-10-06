81°F
Politics and Government

Iraqi ministry says 104 killed, thousands arrested in protests

The Associated Press
October 6, 2019 - 9:50 am
 

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman says 104 people, including 8 security personnel, have been killed during six days of anti-government protests in Baghdad and the country’s south.

Spokesman Saad Maan said Sunday that 6,107 have been wounded in the unrest, including more than 1,200 security members.

Protests began in Iraq on Tuesday and it wasn’t clear if those numbers included any casualties Saturday.

The protests spiraled into bloody clashes that were focused in Baghdad and a number of southern cities. The spontaneous rallies were started by young Iraqis demanding jobs and an end to endemic corruption in the oil-rich country.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, ...
Lawyer says 2nd Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general
The original whistleblower filed a formal complaint with the inspector general on Aug. 12 that triggered the impeachment inquiry being led by House Democrats.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders makes a visit the to the Las Vegas Healin ...
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital
Sen. Bernie Sanders was released from Desert Springs Hospital on Friday, after spending the week recovering from an emergency heart procedure after suffering a heart attack, his campaign confirmed in a statement.

Shooter at the Clark County Shooting Complex. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County expands no-gunfire zones
The boundary in Clark County where it is illegal to shoot guns was expanded this week to include Lovell Canyon Road and areas in the southwest and northeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley.