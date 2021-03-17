60°F
Politics and Government

IRS delays income tax filing deadline to May 15

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 11:46 am
 
Updated March 17, 2021 - 11:49 am
The IRS has delayed the 2020 income tax filing deadline to May 15 because of a massive backlog. ...
The IRS has delayed the 2020 income tax filing deadline to May 15 because of a massive backlog. (Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue has delayed the income tax filing deadline a full month to May 15, according to multiple sources.

The agency is grappling with large a massive backlog that has left it unable to fully process 24 million tax filings from individuals and businesses since the 2019 tax year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

