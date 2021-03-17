IRS delays income tax filing deadline to May 15
March 17, 2021 - 11:46 am
Updated March 17, 2021 - 11:49 am
The Internal Revenue has delayed the income tax filing deadline a full month to May 15, according to multiple sources.
The agency is grappling with large a massive backlog that has left it unable to fully process 24 million tax filings from individuals and businesses since the 2019 tax year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.