Jackson defends sentencing record as contentious hearings continue

Republican senators continued to press Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on her record of sentencing criminals, especially in child porn cases.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, accompanied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks as a visual aid is displayed during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — A hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson got off to a contentious start Wednesday when Republicans sparred with Democrats over process and ramped up questions about lenient sentencing in child pornography cases.

Jackson, 51, the first Black woman nominated to serve on the high court, fielded a barrage of questions from Republicans in combative exchanges over Guantanamo Bay detainees, critical race theory and her views on religion.

“Your nomination turned out to be a testing ground for conspiracy theories and culture war theories … I’m sorry that we have to go through this,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Jackson said she would rule without agendas if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Dubin said Republican charges and characterizations that Jackson is liberal, out of the mainstream and soft on crime were driven by ideological groups and political goals, including those held by members on the panel considered GOP presidential contenders in 2024.

But Durbin’s defense of Jackson prompted Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to lodge a complaint over what he called the chairman’s constant editorializing on GOP questions and inquiries during the hearing.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., jumped in to protest Durbin singling out Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., over the motive behind GOP implications that Jackson was lenient in sentencing those charged in child pornography cases.

Unfazed, Durbin opened the hearing and debunked a charge made by Cornyn a day earlier.

Cornyn accused Jackson of calling former President George W. Bush and then-Defense Secretary Don Rumsfeld war criminals in a legal motion filed on behalf of a client held at a Navy base in Cuba after Sept. 11, 2001.

The motion never specifically named Bush or Rumsfeld, Durbin said, and Jackson volunteered that she would never make such a claim of a sitting president.

Durbin said Republicans were using such characterizations and claims about Jackson to raise doubts about her suitability for the Supreme Court.

“These charges don’t hold up,” Durbin said.

More scrutiny

Despite efforts by Democrats to defend Jackson, Republicans stepped up their scrutiny of her judicial record, particularly on sentences handed down to those convicted on child pornography charges.

Jackson again defended her decision to hand down some sentences that were less than the federal sentencing guidelines, but consistent with recommendations of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System and other considerations.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., implied that Jackson was too lenient in child pornography cases, giving short prison sentences and supervisory probation. He said more prison time would be a greater deterrent to other criminals.

“Your view of how to deter child porn is not my view,” an animated Graham told Jackson. “Put their ass in jail — not supervise their computer usage.”

Graham’s combustible questioning prompted Durbin to intervene to allow Jackson to speak.

Jackson said that in each case she imposed some prison time.

Democrats have repeatedly shown national statistics on sentencing in similar cases that show 80 percent fall below federal sentencing guidelines.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said some of Jackson’s sentences were too low. He launched into a similar colloquy on Jackson that again forced Durbin to intervene, asking Cruz if he just wanted to “make a speech.”

“I appreciate the chairman trying to filibuster,” Cruz shot back, demanding more time because of the chairman’s interruption.

“If you want to testify, you can,” Cruz said before eventually being cut off by Durbin as the Texas senator’s allotted time expired.

During the heated exchange, Jackson again spoke about the discretion that judges are given to avoid sentencing disparity with punishment ranges that don’t distinguish between those looking at computer files, and those making the illicit content.

“I have taken every case seriously,” Jackson said. “These are very horrible crimes.”

Hearings echo national themes

Before the hearings began Democrats and Republicans stipulated that Jackson was well qualified.

She received the highest rating by the American Bar Association and was endorsed by various groups including the Fraternal Order of Police, and 20 state attorneys general, including Aaron Ford of Nevada. Jackson received bipartisan Senate confirmation to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, as a federal district judge for the District of Columbia, and as an appellate judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cruz, Hawley and Graham are considered possible candidates to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

The hearing also provided a sounding board for political themes currently used in campaigns in 2022 midterm elections.

“She persuasively defended her record, especially on the bench,” said Carl Tobias, professor at the University of Richmond School of Law. “Republican members did question her record, but few questions had much traction and a number were counterproductive and looked like attacks.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for a confirmation vote in April.

“I expect a few GOP members to support Judge Jackson on the floor,” said Tobias, a founding faculty member of the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted to confirm Jackson for previous judgeships. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, could also support the nomination, Tobias said.

