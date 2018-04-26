Jackson withdraws as nominee for VA secretary

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to become secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following mounting allegations of professional and personal misconduct that the White House physician called complete false and fabricated.

WASHINGTON — Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to become secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following mounting allegations of professional and personal misconduct that the White House physician called false and fabricated.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work at the White House and serve three presidents,” Jackson said in a statement.

President Donald Trump nominated Jackson last month to head the embattled department after the firing of Dr. David Shulkin. But a Senate confirmation hearing for Jackson was postponed this week after allegations surfaced of possible improprieties in dispensing medicine.

“Going into this process, I expected tough questions about how to best care for our veterans, but I did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity,” Jackson said.

“The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated,” he said, adding that because they have created a distraction, he regretfully is withdrawing his nomination.

Trump nominated Jackson for secretary of the second largest federal department with 360,000 employees, serving 9 million veterans, including 339,000 in Nevada.

The nomination was immediately met with skepticism in Congress because of Jackson’s lack of managerial experience, a topic that was expected to be key in his confirmation hearing.

But lawmakers on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, under Chairman Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., were told late last week of troubling behavior by Jackson’s current and former colleagues that medicines were overprescribed, workplace hostility was a problem and Jackson was drinking on the job.

Trump sought to dismiss the allegations as Democratic obstructionism, but Senate Republicans and staff said the problems were damning and could torpedo Jackson’s nomination in the Senate.

Jackson spoke personally with lawmakers on the committee last week, including Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

On Monday, Heller said he was made aware over the weekend of “some serious accusations against Admiral Ronny Jackson.”

“If true, I have significant concerns about his ability to lead the VA,” Heller said.

As support was unraveling, a new set of allegations surfaced about Jackson’s role in wrecking a government vehicle following an event where alcohol was served and handing out prescription drugs to White House aides during overseas trips.

“In my role as a doctor, I have tirelessly worked to provide excellent care for all my patients. In doing so, I have always adhered to the highest ethical standards,” Jackson said in his statement.

“Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing — how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes.”

