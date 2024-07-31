Jacky Rosen bill would classify extreme heat as a ‘major disaster’

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen introduced a bill that would allow extreme heat to qualify as a major disaster under federal rules, opening up access to emergency resources, funding.

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks at a post debate campaign rally where Vice President Kamala Harris attended, on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Las Vegas continues to feel the effects of extreme heat, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen has introduced legislation that would give communities access to more resources and funding by recognizing extreme heat as a major disaster.

The Extreme Heat Emergency Act, introduced Wednesday, would classify extreme heat as a major disaster under the Stafford Act, which recognizes events like floods, fires, explosions, hurricanes, earthquakes and tornadoes as disasters eligible for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration, according to a statement from Rosen’s office.

“The extreme heat waves this summer have brought record-breaking temperatures to our state, putting communities and people at risk,” Rosen said in a statement.

Reno and Las Vegas are the two fastest-warming cities in the country, according to Climate Central, a policy-neutral nonprofit made up of scientists. From 1970 to 2023, Reno’s annual average temperature increased 7.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and Las Vegas’ increased 5.7 degrees, followed by El Paso, Texas, at 5.4 degrees.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus also recently introduced extreme heat-related legislation. The Extreme Weather and Heat Response Modernization Act would provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the flexibility to expand its mitigation measures against extreme heat.

A similar bill to Rosen’s was previously introduced last year. On the House side, it was introduced by Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada; Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona; and Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas.

