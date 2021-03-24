68°F
Politics and Government

Jacky Rosen to serve on US Holocaust Memorial Council

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
FILE--Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., shown Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington, was appointed Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, which raises funds for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was appointed Wednesday to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, which raises funds for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Rosen, co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism, said she was honored to serve on the council that was established by Congress in 1980 to commemorate the Holocaust.

“We must never forget those who were taken from us, or the suffering inflicted upon those who survived the horrors of the Holocaust,” said Rosen, a former Las Vegas synagogue president.

Rosen said the only way “to prevent one of the darkest chapters in our history from reoccurring is to ensure that the truth of the Holocaust, and the stories of those lost, and those who survived, continues to be told.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

