96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Jan. 6 committee chairman has COVID-19

By Sarah D. Wire Los Angeles Times
July 19, 2022 - 8:34 am
 
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 ...
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers remarks during the seventh hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, is likely to miss the panel’s Thursday hearing after contracting COVID-19.

Thompson tested positive for the virus Monday and has mild symptoms, he said in a statement. He plans to isolate for several days in accordance with federal guidelines. Committee staff said Thompson has instructed them to proceed with Thursday’s prime time hearing, scheduled for 5 p.m., as scheduled.

The hearing will examine in detail what former President Donald Trump was doing in the 187 minutes between when the attack on the Capitol began and when Trump released a video urging rioters to go home. It will be led by Reps. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. The chairman and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., have given opening and closing statements at each hearing, even when other committee members lead the presentation and question witnesses.

Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, two former White House aides who resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection are expected to testify. The committee has spent nearly a year collecting depositions and documents detailing moment by moment what the president was doing behind closed doors in the White House as the Capitol was stormed.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sink or swim: Water district eyes limits on pool size
Sink or swim: Water district eyes limits on pool size
2
Thousands of ticketed drivers get breaks in Las Vegas courts, sometimes with fatal results
Thousands of ticketed drivers get breaks in Las Vegas courts, sometimes with fatal results
3
Nevada DMV reports seeing significant appointment no-show rate
Nevada DMV reports seeing significant appointment no-show rate
4
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
5
Real property tax bills sent out by Clark County
Real property tax bills sent out by Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a campaign event at The Pass Casino ...
Democrats leading in money race
By / RJ

Democrats in Nevada — all incumbents — have out-raised their Republican opponents in races from U.S. Senate to governor to Congress.