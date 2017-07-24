Jared Kushner denies collusion, says ‘I have nothing to hide’

“I have nothing to hide,” President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and trusted aide Jared Kushner declared in prepared testimony he is set to give before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed hearing at 10:00 a.m. Monday. “I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government.”

F In this June 22, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In an 11-page document, Kushner argued any confusion and omissions concerning contacts with Russians or Russian officials “should be viewed through the lens of a fast-paced campaign with thousands of meetings and interactions, some of which were impactful and memorable and many of which were not.”

Kushner said that he had met then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in April before his father-in-law delivered a major foreign policy address at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel in an exchange that involved pleasantries, lasted less than a minute and after which there was no follow-up with the ambassador.

After the election, Kushner did meet with a Russian banker with a direct line to Russian President Vladimir Putin at Kislyak’s urging – at the meeting, the two did not discuss policy issues or business arrangements concerning Kushner’s real estate projects, according to the document.

Kushner refuted a Reuters report that he had two phone calls with Kisylak between the Mayflower meeting and election day. Kushner maintained that there is no record of any such calls, while there is a record of his failure to remember Kislyak’s name.

Kushner noted that he and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whom Trump later fired for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian officials, did meet with Kislyak in Trump Tower during the transition period. Kushner asked if there was “an existing communications channel at the Russian embassy,” but he did not suggest a ‘secret back channel,’” and there was no discussion of U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Kushner wrote that he did attend a June 9 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, but arrived late, considered the meeting a waste of his time and he emailed an assistant to call him to get him out of the meeting.

Kushner maintained that his assistant wrongly submitted an incomplete draft of his SF-86 security clearance form on Jan. 18 and that his attorneys explained that supplements “are expected and invited” to fill in inadvertent omissions. Kushner had failed to mention the meeting with Veselnitskaya because he had forgotten about the meeting, but he corrected the record after he was reminded of the meeting.

“Kushner defense: I am in way over my head so had no idea what I was doing,” tweeted Steve Rattner, the former head of President Barack Obama’s auto task force.

Kushner is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday in another closed door session.

