Jessica Hill’s best of 2023: Telling some untold stories
Jessica Hill’s top stories this year included coverage of a Nevada tribe’s efforts to build a school and a controversial convention called the ReAwaken America Tour.
When people think of Nevada, dazzling lights and clinking coins often come to mind. They envision Las Vegas, the entertainment mecca of the world, as a place where performances, gambling and booze are in unlimited supply.
While those qualities make Nevada unique, there are many untold stories buried throughout the state, waiting to be uncovered, from people whose lives and voices aren’t featured in media accounts as often as others. Here are some of the stories they shared in 2024.
The murder of a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe highlighted the complexities Indigenous missing and murdered persons cases face. Anna Scott’s family allowed the Las Vegas Review-Journal to attend her memorial ceremony and share her story in hopes of bringing her case to justice.
The Review-Journal also highlighted a Nevada tribe’s efforts to build a school, since its current school on the reservation could be linked to numerous cancer deaths in the tribe. Legislation was passed giving the tribe funding for a new school.
Holding government accountable is one of the pillars of journalism, and reporters Jessica Hill and Taylor Avery did just that with a piece on legislators giving funds to nonprofits to which they had ties. The story examined Nevada’s ethics laws and legislators’ relationships with nonprofits. Some legislators have since announced they are not running for re-election.
This area is known for its role in the country’s development of nuclear weapons. Lesser known are those who played an integral part at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site. Veterans came forward to share their stories of experiencing illnesses after working in contaminated areas and how they are seeking compensation for their medical bills. Federal legislation is currently in the works.
The Review-Journal also covered a controversial convention that came to town this summer called the ReAwaken America Tour. Just a couple of days before, the former president had posed for a mugshot at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia after being indicted on racketeering and other charges. The article captured how many Donald Trump supporters felt about a significant moment in history.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.