Jesus Jara testifies at House education hearing

Back to School: Highlighting Best Practices for Safely Reopening Schools (House Committee on Education and Labor/YouTube)

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WASHINGTON — Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara testified Wednesday before a House subcommittee on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and staff and the district’s strategies for recovery.

Jara was one of five educators and experts who will testify before the House Education and Labor subcommittee on early childhood, elementary and secondary education.

Others to testify included Denise Forte, interim chief executive officer of The Education Trust, Ashish Jha, dean and professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice at Brown University and David Zweig, a New York journalist.

The fact-finding hearing will focused on safely reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

