96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case, president negative

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Ai ...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - First lady Jill Biden visits the Congress Library, July 12, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Wash ...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden visits the Congress Library, July 12, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
2
Las Vegas ‘medical hub’ moves closer to reality
Las Vegas ‘medical hub’ moves closer to reality
3
Dog in fatal mauling on verge of being euthanized
Dog in fatal mauling on verge of being euthanized
4
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges
5
McCarthy, Pelosi boost candidates on same-day visit to Las Vegas
McCarthy, Pelosi boost candidates on same-day visit to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden announces student debt forgiveness plan — WATCH LIVE
By Seung Min Kim, chrisMegerian, Collin Binkley and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The president is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022.

 
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
By / RJ

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager John Entsminger are demanding more details about how the federal government will deal with the western drought.