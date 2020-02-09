Joe Biden campaign will gain momentum in Nevada caucus, Titus says

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said Saturday she believes former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign will rebound once the nominating contest shifts to Nevada.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during the panel discussion, Assessing the Trump Presidency: Three Years In, at the Historic Fifth Street School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada’s caucus is Feb. 22, and early voting begins Feb. 15.

Titus, who will campaign for Biden in Northern Nevada this weekend, also made a few subtle jabs at former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders — rivals who outperformed Biden in Iowa earlier this week.

“The reason I think he’ll make the best president is he has the experience, and he has the knowledge,” Titus said in an interview for the Review-Journal’s RJ Politics podcast.

“We don’t need somebody who’s got to go in and start training to be president because he’s only been the mayor of a small town, for example, or been a member of Congress who didn’t do anything for 40 years,” she said. “We know we need somebody with a record. Don’t listen to what they say. Look at what they do.”

Titus said Biden’s political record and strength of character are what drew her to his presidential candidacy. She has campaigned for a number of candidates here in Nevada, but recently took the first-time steps of traveling to Iowa and New Hampshire to push even harder for Biden’s candidacy.

She noted Biden has led consistently in Nevada polls and echoed other campaign surrogates’ belief that Biden will struggle in Iowa and New Hampshire — both predominantly white states — before rebuilding momentum in the more diverse states.

Titus said Nevada’s ethnic and age diversity, as well as the large military personnel and union populations, will play into Biden’s favor.

“That’s the broad coalition he can put together,” she said. “And Nevada looks like the face of America. Iowa and New Hampshire really don’t.”

