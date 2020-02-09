68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Joe Biden campaign will gain momentum in Nevada caucus, Titus says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2020 - 4:32 pm
 

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said Saturday she believes former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign will rebound once the nominating contest shifts to Nevada.

Nevada’s caucus is Feb. 22, and early voting begins Feb. 15.

Titus, who will campaign for Biden in Northern Nevada this weekend, also made a few subtle jabs at former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders — rivals who outperformed Biden in Iowa earlier this week.

“The reason I think he’ll make the best president is he has the experience, and he has the knowledge,” Titus said in an interview for the Review-Journal’s RJ Politics podcast.

“We don’t need somebody who’s got to go in and start training to be president because he’s only been the mayor of a small town, for example, or been a member of Congress who didn’t do anything for 40 years,” she said. “We know we need somebody with a record. Don’t listen to what they say. Look at what they do.”

Titus said Biden’s political record and strength of character are what drew her to his presidential candidacy. She has campaigned for a number of candidates here in Nevada, but recently took the first-time steps of traveling to Iowa and New Hampshire to push even harder for Biden’s candidacy.

She noted Biden has led consistently in Nevada polls and echoed other campaign surrogates’ belief that Biden will struggle in Iowa and New Hampshire — both predominantly white states — before rebuilding momentum in the more diverse states.

Titus said Nevada’s ethnic and age diversity, as well as the large military personnel and union populations, will play into Biden’s favor.

“That’s the broad coalition he can put together,” she said. “And Nevada looks like the face of America. Iowa and New Hampshire really don’t.”

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, shakes ha ...
Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg beat back attacks at Democrat debate
By Steve Peoples, Kathleen Ronayne and Hunter Woodall The Associated Press

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to sow doubts about their ability to defeat President Donald Trump.

(Getty Images)
New PAC targets veterans political group
By / RJ

A newly formed PAC is targeting the group Veterans in Politics and its president, warning judicial candidates their careers could be harmed by an endorsement.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testif ...
Officer who testified against Trump escorted out of White House
By Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

The decorated soldier and national security aide who played a role in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House on Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a cam ...
Democrats prepare for ‘fiery’ New Hampshire debate
By Steve Peoples The Associated Press

Candidates Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg enter Friday night’s debate as the top targets.