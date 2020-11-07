Joe Biden declared winner in presidential race; Trump not conceding

The Associated Press, Fox News, CNN and NBC called the presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden, after reporting that Biden had won Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral college votes.

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press, Fox News, CNN and NBC called the presidential race for former Vice President Joe Biden, after reporting that Biden had won Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral college votes.

Fox News also called Nevada for Biden.

The Associated Press called Nevada for Biden Saturday morning.

As of Friday, the Associated Press projected that Biden had won 264 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214, and for the moment it appeared that Nevada might be the state to decide the race for the White House.

In a statement, President-elect Biden said, “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

The call was made as President Donald Trump was at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia and he did not appear to be in the mood for unity. The Trump-Pence campaign released a statement in which Trump maintained, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

Earlier on Saturday, Trump tweeted simply: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

