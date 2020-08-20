Joe Biden is about to accept Democratic nomination for president — WATCH LIVE

Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday — capping a four-day national convention that has focused on unity and criticism of the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday — capping a four-day national convention that has focused on unity and criticism of the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Biden, a former vice president, will speak before family members at the Chase Center in his hometown and lay out his platform to rebuild the nation following the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 170,000 Americans and crippled the economy.

The virtual convention has showcased important electoral states, like Nevada, which featured speaking roles by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Dina Titus and state Sen. Yvanna Cancela.

Titus was the first member of Congress to endorse Biden from one of the four early Democratic primary and caucus states. His second-place victory in Nevada catapulted him into South Carolina where he won his first primary and went on to win the nomination.

“I’m proud of what we did in Nevada,” Titus said, who was featured in the videotaped roll call of delegates that officially nominated Biden and aired on Tuesday night.

“He was the person we needed at the time, and no beating around the bush,” Titus said of her endorsement. “Nevada needed him, and the country needed him.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.