101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Joe Biden leads fundraising in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 5:37 pm
 

Joe Biden collected nearly eight times as much from named Nevada campaign donors as the next-best-performing Democratic presidential candidate, clearing more than $410,000 in itemized contributions during the April-to-June quarter, federal campaign records show.

The former vice president took in 95 percent of those contributions in just the two weeks between his April 25 formal entry in the race and a May 7 fundraiser in Las Vegas, netting $70,000 from bigger donors on May 6 alone.

The figures represent donations larger than $200, which are itemized on federal disclosures. Donations of less than $200 are reported as lump sums without identifying a particular donor.

Biden’s one-day take was more than what California Sen. Kamala Harris, the candidate with next-best Nevada numbers, raised from bigger donors for the entire April-through-June quarter. Harris listed just over $59,000 in itemized contributions during the period.

The Biden campaign said Thursday the candidate raised an additional $92,290 in unitemized contributions from Nevada donors of less than $200. That would put his Nevada total for the period at just over $500,000. The campaign said unitemized donations averaged $26 and comprised 95 percent of all Nevada donations, putting Biden’s tally of individual Nevada contributors, including 279 bigger donors, at around 3,800 for the period.

The Harris campaign said it raised about $100,000 in all from Nevada donors during the quarter, putting the candidate’s unitemized contributions at approximately $41,000. The campaign did not provide a separate breakdown for unitemized contributions.

Rounding out the top five Democrats were South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg with nearly $43,000 in itemized Nevada contributions, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with $41,753, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with $32,448, according to the candidates’ second-quarter fundraising reports.

Known commodity

Erik Herzik, a political scientist at University of Nevada, Reno, said he wasn’t surprised by Biden’s early fundraising lead given the candidate’s Las Vegas fundraiser and his status as the de facto establishment candidate.

Biden is “a known commodity and he is most likely to get early money from larger donors,” Herzik said. “In contrast, someone like Buttigieg would get new money from smaller donors – people who are excited by his candidacy.”

Apart from Biden, the rest of the field, he said, could be “splitting an early small pot too many ways.” He added that he was surprised by Warren’s relatively modest showing, calling her “the progressive wing’s most viable candidate.”

“You would think larger progressive donors would start saying, ‘Yeah, this is the person we want to back as a counterbalance,’” he said.

In response to a request, Buttigieg’s campaign reported an unitemized Nevada total of just over $70,000. Nearly 2,000 donors made 3,185 contributions for an average of $22, a campaign spokeswoman said Friday. His itemized and unitemized contributions from Nevada totaled nearly $113,000, putting him ahead of Harris for second place in Nevada during the quarter.

The Warren campaign declined Friday to provide figures on its Nevada unitemized contributions. The Sanders campaign did not respond to a request for the same information.

Nationally during the same period, Buttigieg led all Democrats with $24.9 million in individual contributions, followed by Biden with $22 million, Warren with $19.1 million, Sanders with $18 million and Harris with $11.8 million. Those numbers include both itemized and unitemized contributions.

President Donald Trump listed $187,262 in individual itemized contributions from Nevada during the quarter and $8.8 million overall.

Nevada’s importance

With a strong start that tapered off quickly, according to the disclosures, Biden’s fundraising performance in the Silver State indicates pent-up demand for his entry into the race from donors who were waiting to see if he entered the race. Biden likely benefits from his association with former President Obama and ties to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, as well as support from unions.

He has two Nevada visits planned in the next two weeks. The campaign has 30 full-time paid staff on the ground in Nevada.

“It’s a really important state for us,” said Vedant Patel, the Biden campaign’s Nevada communications director.

Biden led in three Nevada state polls conducted in the spring, the most recent in early June – a Monmouth University poll of likely voters where he led the pack with 36 percent compared with 19 percent for Warren, 13 percent for Sanders, 7 percent for Buttigieg and 6 percent for Harris.

No Nevada-specific polling has been released since the first Democratic presidential debates in late June. Biden saw his national polling numbers drop following the debate after he took heat from Harris for his 1970s positions on busing and stumbled in his response to her criticism.

Though one of the smallest states by population, Nevada will hold its first-in-the-west Democratic caucus on Feb. 20, early in the primary and caucus cycle. It attracts outsize attention from candidates due to its status as a potential bellwether and campaign momentum-builder.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
THE LATEST
In a Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Yenly Morales, left, and Yenly Herrera, immigrants from Cuba see ...
US’s ‘remain in Mexico’ expanded to dangerous part of border
By Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

The U.S. government on Friday expanded its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities, where thousands of people are already camped.

In this May 1, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LH ...
British say Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz
By Gregory Katz, Robert Burns and Amir Vahdat The Associated Press

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has seized a British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a May 29, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justi ...
Dems questioning Mueller will focus on obstruction
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee who will question former special counsel Robert Mueller next week plan to focus on a narrow set of episodes laid out in his report.

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
County commission cautiously open to working with school district
By / RJ

The Clark County Commission on Thursday signaled a cautious willingness to partner with the Clark County School District on education initiatives that would be funded through a potential quarter-percent sales tax, but stressed the need for accountability, information and easier public access to school grounds.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (The Associated Press)
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris set for Democratic debate rematch
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

The second set of summer Democratic presidential debates will feature a rematch with a twist, plus the first showdown of leading progressives as the party wrestles with its philosophical identity and looks ahead to a 2020 fight against President Donald Trump.