Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president — PHOTOS
Joseph R. Biden took the oath of office and became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday following a bitterly fought 2020 election.
WASHINGTON — A thick blanket of security covered Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, as a crowd of VIPs gathered for the presidential inauguration in the same spot that just two weeks ago was the scene of an ugly riot.
The proceedings went smoothly and without interruption, as the oaths were administered just before noon, when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office.
The ceremonies come after a bitterly fought Nov. 3 election that set in motion numerous attempts by President Donald Trump to overturn results in key states with lawsuits claiming widespread voter fraud. Federal judges dismissed those claims in 62 lawsuits.
But the president’s continued baseless charge of ballot stealing is blamed for inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 that saw a crowd of Trump loyalists overpowering police and swarming the House and Senate chambers.
The violence, intended to stop the constitutional process of congressional certification of Electoral College votes from the states, left five people dead, including a Capitol Hill police officer.
Trump’s rallying cry to the crowd minutes before the violence led to a House vote to impeach him for inciting an insurrection.
The Senate could take up a trial on the impeachment this week.
To prevent another attack on democracy, more than 25,000 National Guard and law enforcement agents have been brought into the city. Razor wire and fencing have blocked public access to the inauguration.
Health protocols due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic have forced the Biden-Harris transition team to urge virtual audience participation.
Biden is expected to make fighting the virus his top priority, with more vaccinations and economic help for those suffering through the pandemic.
Lady GaGa sang the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez sang “America the Beautiful,” ending by encouraging the crowd to “get loud!”
John Legend, Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen are part of the virtual entertainment program later Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
