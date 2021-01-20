Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president — PHOTOS

Joseph R. Biden took the oath of office and became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday following a bitterly fought 2020 election.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, applauds as President-elect Joe Biden arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Lady Gaga sings the U.S. National Anthem at the beginning of the swearing in ceremony for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff talk with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures as he attends President-elect Joe Bidenճ inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A member of the New York Army National Guard, left, talks with State police while walking in the hallway prior to a protest rally before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the New York state Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

National Guards walk to the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Dawn breaks behind the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America at noon. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Doug Emhoff looks at his wife Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.ʨAP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.ʨAP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — A thick blanket of security covered Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, as a crowd of VIPs gathered for the presidential inauguration in the same spot that just two weeks ago was the scene of an ugly riot.

The proceedings went smoothly and without interruption, as the oaths were administered just before noon, when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office.

The ceremonies come after a bitterly fought Nov. 3 election that set in motion numerous attempts by President Donald Trump to overturn results in key states with lawsuits claiming widespread voter fraud. Federal judges dismissed those claims in 62 lawsuits.

But the president’s continued baseless charge of ballot stealing is blamed for inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 that saw a crowd of Trump loyalists overpowering police and swarming the House and Senate chambers.

The violence, intended to stop the constitutional process of congressional certification of Electoral College votes from the states, left five people dead, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Trump’s rallying cry to the crowd minutes before the violence led to a House vote to impeach him for inciting an insurrection.

The Senate could take up a trial on the impeachment this week.

To prevent another attack on democracy, more than 25,000 National Guard and law enforcement agents have been brought into the city. Razor wire and fencing have blocked public access to the inauguration.

Health protocols due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic have forced the Biden-Harris transition team to urge virtual audience participation.

Biden is expected to make fighting the virus his top priority, with more vaccinations and economic help for those suffering through the pandemic.

Lady GaGa sang the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez sang “America the Beautiful,” ending by encouraging the crowd to “get loud!”

John Legend, Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen are part of the virtual entertainment program later Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

