94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Joe Biden talks at phone banking operation in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2019 - 11:12 am
 

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold two events in Las Vegas on Saturday as his campaign returns to Nevada after a West Coast swing.

Biden will kick off a phone banking operation on Saturday morning at a local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers building as part of his participation in the national Day of Action.

He will then participate in the Nevada Democratic Party’s Local Brews and National Views fundraiser at 2:15 p.m. The event is open to the public but requires a donation to the state party in order to RSVP.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
THE LATEST
Joe Biden speaks at a community event, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP P ...
Joe Biden leads fundraising in Nevada
By / RJ

Joe Biden, the former vice president, outpaced all his Democratic rivals for the 2020 presidential nomination in Nevada fundraising in the second quarter of 2019.

In a Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Yenly Morales, left, and Yenly Herrera, immigrants from Cuba see ...
US’s ‘remain in Mexico’ expanded to dangerous part of border
By Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

The U.S. government on Friday expanded its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities, where thousands of people are already camped.

In this May 1, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LH ...
British say Iran seizes 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz
By Gregory Katz, Robert Burns and Amir Vahdat The Associated Press

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has seized a British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.