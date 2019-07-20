Joe Biden talks at phone banking operation in Las Vegas
Former Vice-President Joe Biden will hold two events in Las Vegas on Saturday as his campaign returns to Nevada after a West Coast swing.
Biden will kick off a phone banking operation on Saturday morning at a local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers building as part of his participation in the national Day of Action.
He will then participate in the Nevada Democratic Party’s Local Brews and National Views fundraiser at 2:15 p.m. The event is open to the public but requires a donation to the state party in order to RSVP.
