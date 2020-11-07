Joe Biden to address an anxious nation Friday night — WATCH LIVE

Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Friday night as the contest to see whether he or President Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 remained unsettled.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Friday night as the contest to see whether he or President Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 remained unsettled with Nevada and other states continuing to wade through remaining ballots.

The Biden campaign told the Biden press pool that the former vice president would speak Friday but released no details. The stage, however, was set at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware where on election night, Biden delivered remarks to his supporters, many who sat honking in their cars.

Trump did not appear in public Friday. At 5:42 p.m., the White House called a lid which meant that Trump did not expect to be seen in public.

Shortly afterward, Trump tweeted, “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

Earlier in the day, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, “I think what the president needs to do is frankly put his big-boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did and frankly just as Al Gore did.”

On election night, Biden pointedly did not declare victory when he told supporters, “As I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election. That’s the decision of the American people. But I’m optimistic about this outcome.”

GOP strategist Alice Stewart said Biden cannot say he thinks he won “because he hasn’t.”

Stewart expected Biden to stick to the posture he has exhibited since emerging ahead on election night, and tell the American people, “I’m here to bring about unity. We’re not enemies. We need to work together. I’ll be the president of all of America. Let’s be patient and let all the votes be counted.”

In contrast, Trump told supporters on election night, “Frankly, we did win this election,” before he talked about “major fraud in our nation,” said he would go to the U.S. Supreme Court because, “We want all voting to stop.”

The Associated Press projected that Biden had won 264 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214. The organization’s election map offered good news for Biden on Friday as continued counting in Pennsylvania and Georgia moved from showing Trump ahead to Biden ahead and expanded Biden’s lead in Nevada.

Their positions likewise were not symmetrical. Biden exhibited such a steep advantage in the electoral college that a win in Nevada, Pennsylvania or Georgia could put the Democratic nominee at or over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to put Biden in the White House.

But Trump would have to all but run the table — and win Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, as well as either Alaska or North Carolina — to hit or surpass 270. And Trump is ahead only in North Carolina and Alaska.

From the moment AP and Fox News projected Arizona with its electoral voles for Biden, the Trump campaign objected. While Biden now enjoys a narrow lead of nearly 60,000 votes, other big news organizations have considered Arizona too close to call.

Gaggling with reporters, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., offered, “(Pennsylvania Gov.) Bob Casey just texted me,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to get a call out of Pennsylvania until tomorrow.”

“I have not spoken directly to the Vice President,” Coons added. “I think the folks around him are staying calm and being appropriate respecting voters and respecting the process.”

