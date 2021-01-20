Joe Biden to be sworn in as president — WATCH LIVE

Joseph R. Biden will take the oath of office and become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday following a bitterly fought 2020 election.

The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (Biden Inaugural Committee/YouTube)

President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Doug Emhoff looks at his wife Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Joseph R. Biden will take the oath of office and become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday following a bitterly fought 2020 election and an insurrection spurred by the outgoing resident of the White House.

Former California Sen. Kamala Harris will become the first woman and the first biracial vice president in the nation’s history.

Biden and Harris will take office after winning the Nov. 3 election that set in motion numerous attempts by President Donald Trump to overturn results in key states with lawsuits claiming widespread voter fraud. Federal judges dismissed those claims in 62 lawsuits.

But the president’s continued baseless charge of ballot stealing is blamed for inciting a violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 that saw a crowd of Trump loyalists overpowering police and swarming the House and Senate chambers.

The violence, intended to stop the constitutional process of congressional certification of Electoral College votes from the states, left five people dead, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Trump’s rallying cry to the crowd minutes before the violence led to a House vote to impeach him for inciting an insurrection.

The Senate could take up a trial on the impeachment this week.

To prevent another attack on democracy, more than 25,000 National Guard and law enforcement agents have been brought into the city. Razor wire and fencing have blocked public access to the inauguration.

Health protocols due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic have forced the Biden-Harris transition team to urge virtual audience participation.

Biden is expected to make fighting the virus his top priority, with more vaccinations and economic help for those suffering through the pandemic.

Lady GaGa is expected to deliver the Pledge of Allegiance and Jennifer Lopez will provide entertainment at the swearing-in ceremony.

John Legend, Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen are part of the virtual entertainment program later Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.