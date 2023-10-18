74°F
Politics and Government

Jordan appears headed for defeat in 2nd round of House speaker voting — WATCH LIVE

The Associated Press
October 18, 2023 - 9:13 am
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 9:27 am
The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Washington. Having lost the f ...
The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Washington. Having lost the first vote to become House speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan will try again today on a decisive second ballot that will test whether the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump can win over the holdouts or if his bid for the gavel is collapsing. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee arrives for a meeting at the ...
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, arrives for a meeting at th ...
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — The House is in session for a second round of balloting for speaker on Wednesday morning as Jim Jordan fights to win over his many holdouts for the job to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy.

The second round of voting for House speaker doesn’t appear to be going any better for Jordan than the first round.

Jordan had exceeded the amount of GOP votes he could lose by the time the roll call reached the ‘D’ last names.

Jordan lost 20 Republican votes Tuesday and pleaded afterward with his colleagues to “stop attacking each other and come together.”

