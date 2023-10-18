Jordan appears headed for defeat in 2nd round of House speaker voting — WATCH LIVE
The second round of voting for House speaker doesn’t appear to be going any better for Jim Jordan than the first round.
WASHINGTON — The House is in session for a second round of balloting for speaker on Wednesday morning as Jim Jordan fights to win over his many holdouts for the job to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy.
Jordan had exceeded the amount of GOP votes he could lose by the time the roll call reached the ‘D’ last names.
Jordan lost 20 Republican votes Tuesday and pleaded afterward with his colleagues to “stop attacking each other and come together.”