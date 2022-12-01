46°F
Politics and Government

Judge awards nearly $48M to developer in Badlands case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 7:44 pm
 
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The land where the now defunct Badlands Golf Course lies empty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Clark County judge on Wednesday awarded the owner of the defunct Badlands golf course more nearly $48 million in a long-running legal dispute with the city of Las Vegas.

District Court Judge David Jones previously ruled that the city had improperly taken 17 acres of land from developer Yohan Lowie, who had intended to build 435 luxury condominiums on that portion of the property. That sum doesn’t include attorneys fees, court costs or interest, said Elizabeth Ghanem, who represents Lowie and his company, 180 Land Co. LLC, a subsidiary of EHB Cos.

On Wednesday, Jones assigned a value to the land in a ruling from the bench: $47,990,000.

That ruling comes after another judge in 2021 ruled the city must pay $34 million for a similar taking of a 34-acre property near Hualapai Way and Alta Drive in Summerlin.

All told, there are four lawsuits in various stages of litigation over the city’s rejection of development proposals for the 250-acre Badlands course, which was purchased by EHB in 2015. In three of the cases, judges have found the city improperly took land from the developer. The fourth case is pending.

The city has had opportunities to settle the case, but none have been approved. A proposed $64 million settlement stalled this summer after the city changed the terms of the deal, Lowie told the Review-Journal in August.

“We’re begging to settle,” said Ghanem on Wednesday. “They (city officials) have shirked their responsibilities. I don’t know what the endgame is.”

Added Ghanem: “It’s fortunate that we have people who are willing to stand up against government predation.”

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

